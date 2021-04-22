110 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Bought by Canal Capital Management LLC

Canal Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 110 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Nottingham Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 917 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 162 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% during the first quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 181 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $374,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% during the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,243.44, for a total value of $157,040.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 64 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $143,580.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,232.66, for a total value of $6,697,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,304,652.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,104 shares of company stock worth $35,725,438. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $1.09 on Thursday, hitting $2,294.38. The stock had a trading volume of 15,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,546,297. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2,134.61 and a 200 day moving average of $1,877.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,232.20 and a 12-month high of $2,318.45.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $15.35 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,953.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,342.42.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.