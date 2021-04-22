10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) Stock Position Increased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 87.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,231 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $3,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TXG. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in 10x Genomics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC acquired a new position in 10x Genomics during the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

TXG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of 10x Genomics from $145.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 10x Genomics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of 10x Genomics from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.70.

In other 10x Genomics news, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.05, for a total value of $1,320,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 473,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,287,670.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.00, for a total value of $1,760,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 889,576 shares in the company, valued at $156,565,376. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 176,416 shares of company stock valued at $31,932,419. 13.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:TXG opened at $187.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -138.92 and a beta of 1.39. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $72.04 and a 1-year high of $203.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $175.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.68.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($3.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($3.59). 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 51.27% and a negative return on equity of 19.98%. The firm had revenue of $112.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

