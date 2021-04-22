$108.37 Million in Sales Expected for Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) This Quarter

Analysts expect Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) to post sales of $108.37 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bandwidth’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $107.99 million and the highest estimate coming in at $108.60 million. Bandwidth posted sales of $68.52 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 58.2%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bandwidth will report full year sales of $466.35 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $461.41 million to $482.84 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $548.19 million, with estimates ranging from $537.66 million to $554.66 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Bandwidth.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $113.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $96.61 million. Bandwidth had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a positive return on equity of 0.86%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BAND. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bandwidth from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Bandwidth from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Bandwidth from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Bandwidth in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.50.

NASDAQ:BAND traded up $5.56 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $134.17. The stock had a trading volume of 3,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 545,309. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a current ratio of 10.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -125.06 and a beta of 0.59. Bandwidth has a twelve month low of $76.12 and a twelve month high of $198.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.94.

In other Bandwidth news, VP Gabriela Gonzalez sold 2,847 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $494,808.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,755,901.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David A. Morken sold 6,226 shares of Bandwidth stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.73, for a total transaction of $1,081,642.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,254,330.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,993 shares of company stock valued at $2,061,993. Corporate insiders own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BAND. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Bandwidth by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,380,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,845,000 after acquiring an additional 324,021 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Bandwidth in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,097,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Bandwidth by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 783,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,449,000 after acquiring an additional 106,876 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Bandwidth by 538.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 122,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,887,000 after acquiring an additional 103,638 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Bandwidth by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,145,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,033,000 after acquiring an additional 90,098 shares during the period. 86.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

