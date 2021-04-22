$100.89 Million in Sales Expected for SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect SVMK Inc. (NASDAQ:SVMK) to post sales of $100.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for SVMK’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $101.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $100.18 million. SVMK posted sales of $88.27 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that SVMK will report full-year sales of $440.28 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $439.45 million to $441.40 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $525.37 million, with estimates ranging from $511.82 million to $544.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover SVMK.

SVMK (NASDAQ:SVMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. SVMK had a negative net margin of 26.35% and a negative return on equity of 29.97%. The firm had revenue of $100.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.00 million.

SVMK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of SVMK from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of SVMK from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SVMK from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of SVMK in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. SVMK presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.13.

SVMK stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.89. 344,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,093,219. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.56 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. SVMK has a 12 month low of $14.15 and a 12 month high of $28.12.

In other SVMK news, insider Rebecca Cantieri sold 3,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $75,301.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Thomas E. Hale sold 15,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.17, for a total value of $327,372.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,355 shares of company stock worth $2,969,253. 18.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in SVMK in the first quarter worth approximately $14,665,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in SVMK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,644,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in SVMK in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,998,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SVMK by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 121,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 6,888 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of SVMK during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $564,000. 77.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SVMK Inc provides software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action in the United States and internationally. It offers survey software products that enable customers to measure, benchmark, and act on stakeholder feedback; GetFeedback CX platform, which enables companies to engage and retain their customers based on the ability to continuously listen and act on digital feedback; GetFeedback Digital provides continuous and in-the-moment customer feedback from a company's website, web apps, and mobile apps; GetFeedback Direct that enables survey deployment to company's customers through email and SMS; and GetFeedback Complete, an end-to-end customer experience solution that combines GetFeedback Digital and GetFeedback Direct.

