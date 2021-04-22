$1.16 Billion in Sales Expected for Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) to post sales of $1.16 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Logitech International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.15 billion to $1.16 billion. Logitech International reported sales of $709.25 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 63.6%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Logitech International will report full year sales of $4.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.85 billion to $4.87 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $4.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.85 billion to $4.95 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Logitech International.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 17th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $1.32. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Logitech International had a return on equity of 38.26% and a net margin of 18.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share.

LOGI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Logitech International from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Logitech International from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Logitech International from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.00.

In other Logitech International news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 41,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.64, for a total value of $4,401,596.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in Logitech International by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Logitech International by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Logitech International by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Logitech International by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,337 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Logitech International by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,016 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. 33.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LOGI opened at $113.98 on Thursday. Logitech International has a 12-month low of $46.50 and a 12-month high of $120.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.41. The company has a market cap of $19.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00 and a beta of 0.88.

About Logitech International

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets and other digital platforms. It offers headsets, speakers, mice, keyboards, and webcams. The firm’s brand include Logitech, Jaybird, Ultimate Ears, Logitech G, ASTRO Gaming, and Blue Microphones.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

