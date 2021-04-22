$0.74 EPS Expected for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.74 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cadence Design Systems’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.73. Cadence Design Systems reported earnings per share of $0.60 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 23.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems will report full-year earnings of $3.02 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.97 to $3.05. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cadence Design Systems.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.09. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 42.68% and a return on equity of 48.31%. The company had revenue of $759.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $731.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis.

CDNS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $126.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $127.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $141.69.

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS traded down $1.79 on Friday, reaching $139.71. 48,441 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,760,481. Cadence Design Systems has a 12 month low of $75.27 and a 12 month high of $149.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $127.94. The company has a market cap of $38.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

In related news, CEO Lip Bu Tan sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.09, for a total value of $7,354,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, President Anirudh Devgan sold 4,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total transaction of $641,295.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 439,124 shares of company stock worth $60,666,839 in the last 90 days. 2.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 316.3% during the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

