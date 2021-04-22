$0.63 Earnings Per Share Expected for Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) will announce earnings per share of $0.63 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Vornado Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.70 and the lowest is $0.55. Vornado Realty Trust posted earnings of $0.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $2.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $3.74. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.73 to $3.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Vornado Realty Trust.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.63). Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 6.43% and a return on equity of 2.31%.

VNO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (down previously from $48.00) on shares of Vornado Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday. Truist raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Argus raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VNO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $675,196,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,490,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $615,742,000 after purchasing an additional 74,958 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Vornado Realty Trust by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,196,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,344,000 after buying an additional 88,123 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,709,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,834,000 after buying an additional 15,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,478,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,196,000 after buying an additional 174,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VNO traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.27. The company had a trading volume of 65,437 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,312,628. The company has a current ratio of 5.28, a quick ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $29.79 and a 52 week high of $49.50. The firm has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.66 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.54.

Vornado Realty Trust Company Profile

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market Â New York City Â along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

