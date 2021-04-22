$0.48 EPS Expected for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) to post $0.48 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for UDR’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the lowest is $0.46. UDR reported earnings of $0.53 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that UDR will report full-year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $1.99. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover UDR.

Get UDR alerts:

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.40). UDR had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $302.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UDR shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of UDR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of UDR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on UDR from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on UDR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised UDR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. UDR currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.58.

NYSE UDR traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.26. 40,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,859,546. The company has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.12 and its 200-day moving average is $39.45. UDR has a 1 year low of $29.34 and a 1 year high of $46.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This is an increase from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. UDR’s payout ratio is currently 69.71%.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $1,821,200.00. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total value of $444,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,193,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,001,434.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of UDR by 127.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,981,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $422,011,000 after buying an additional 6,152,096 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in UDR by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,329,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $204,808,000 after buying an additional 900,483 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of UDR by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,843,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $186,121,000 after buying an additional 44,725 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of UDR by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,088,486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,691,000 after acquiring an additional 11,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of UDR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $104,584,000. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

About UDR

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UDR (UDR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UDR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UDR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.