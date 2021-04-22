$0.43 Earnings Per Share Expected for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) will announce $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Repligen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.47. Repligen reported earnings per share of $0.32 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 34.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Repligen will report full year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $1.94. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.43. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Repligen.

Get Repligen alerts:

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.21. Repligen had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $108.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.89 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective (up from $168.00) on shares of Repligen in a research report on Monday. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Repligen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.20.

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $216.32. The stock had a trading volume of 303,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,056. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 12.13 and a current ratio of 13.67. Repligen has a 1 year low of $109.38 and a 1 year high of $228.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $198.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.75. The firm has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 264.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94.

In other news, SVP James Bylund sold 360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.25, for a total transaction of $73,530.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,324 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,291,677. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 21,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.19, for a total transaction of $4,165,161.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 242,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,210,464.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,382 shares of company stock worth $9,056,388. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RGEN. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Repligen during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Repligen by 685.7% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Repligen in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Repligen in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Repligen in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

About Repligen

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Repligen (RGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.