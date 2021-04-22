$0.24 EPS Expected for Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) to report earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Retail Opportunity Investments’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the lowest is $0.24. Retail Opportunity Investments posted earnings of $0.29 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Retail Opportunity Investments will report full-year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.04 to $1.08. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Retail Opportunity Investments.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Retail Opportunity Investments had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 2.61%.

Several brokerages have commented on ROIC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 3rd. DA Davidson increased their price target on Retail Opportunity Investments from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Retail Opportunity Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $11.75 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROIC traded down $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $17.33. 59,853 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,079,092. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.76 and a beta of 1.47. Retail Opportunity Investments has a one year low of $7.45 and a one year high of $17.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.49 and its 200-day moving average is $14.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Retail Opportunity Investments by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 33.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Retail Opportunity Investments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

