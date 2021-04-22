-$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) to report earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.24) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Tandem Diabetes Care reported earnings per share of ($0.22) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 31.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will report full year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to $0.27. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.16 to $0.92. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tandem Diabetes Care.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical device company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.10. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 11.10% and a negative return on equity of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $168.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.13 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TNDM shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tandem Diabetes Care presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $114.86.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, EVP David B. Berger sold 8,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.22, for a total value of $780,042.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,212 shares in the company, valued at $1,191,986.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.27, for a total value of $17,454,000.00. 6.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TNDM. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 371 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter worth $57,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 795 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter valued at $108,000. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $94.32 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $87.73 and a 200-day moving average of $97.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.44 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 5.61. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 52 week low of $69.39 and a 52 week high of $123.74.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

