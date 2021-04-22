$0.13 Earnings Per Share Expected for Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Extreme Networks’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.13 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.14. Extreme Networks reported earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 192.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Extreme Networks will report full year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.54. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.75. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Extreme Networks.

Get Extreme Networks alerts:

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $242.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.01 million. Extreme Networks had a negative return on equity of 114.29% and a negative net margin of 10.55%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EXTR shares. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.94.

In other news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 38,031 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total value of $308,431.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 587,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,761,672.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Remi Thomas sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total transaction of $232,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,153.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,031 shares of company stock valued at $981,431 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Extreme Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:EXTR traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.58. 1,124,803 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,356,591. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.04 and a 200 day moving average of $7.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85. Extreme Networks has a 1-year low of $2.74 and a 1-year high of $11.12.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Extreme Networks (EXTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Extreme Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extreme Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.