Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $15.60 price target on the stock.

Shares of Zhihu stock opened at $9.15 on Tuesday. Zhihu has a 52-week low of $6.81 and a 52-week high of $9.83.

Get Zhihu alerts:

Zhihu Company Profile

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

Featured Story: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Zhihu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zhihu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.