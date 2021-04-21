ZEON (ZEON) Price Reaches $0.0011 on Major Exchanges

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded down 19.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 20th. ZEON has a total market capitalization of $31.09 million and $2.36 million worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, ZEON has traded up 26.1% against the dollar. One ZEON coin can currently be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.38 or 0.00069445 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.82 or 0.00020837 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.99 or 0.00093442 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $365.15 or 0.00643894 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.92 or 0.00049235 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

ZEON Profile

ZEON (ZEON) is a coin. Its launch date was February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,529,119,148 coins. The official website for ZEON is zeon.network . ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network . ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain. ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services. “

Buying and Selling ZEON

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZEON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

