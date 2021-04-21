Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Stock Price Up 4.9% Following Analyst Upgrade

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) was up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday after SVB Leerink raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $64.00. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals traded as high as $53.53 and last traded at $53.17. Approximately 7,839 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 291,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.68.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.75.

In related news, CEO Anthony Y. Sun sold 64,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $2,803,927.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,743,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,719,292.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 3,810 shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $171,450.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,019,653 shares in the company, valued at $45,884,385. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 135,542 shares of company stock worth $5,906,013.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZNTL. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 137.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,275,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,141 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,135,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,952,000 after acquiring an additional 230,881 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 834,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,341,000 after acquiring an additional 63,678 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 96.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 282,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,670,000 after purchasing an additional 138,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP grew its position in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 132,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,889,000 after purchasing an additional 65,311 shares in the last quarter. 67.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.96 and a 200-day moving average of $44.35.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.06). Equities research analysts predict that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic breast cancer.

