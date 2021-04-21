Zenswap Network Token Price Down 8.7% Over Last Week (ZNT)

Zenswap Network Token (CURRENCY:ZNT) traded down 24.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 21st. One Zenswap Network Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Zenswap Network Token has traded down 8.7% against the dollar. Zenswap Network Token has a total market cap of $134,426.31 and approximately $11,658.00 worth of Zenswap Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.11 or 0.00068055 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.31 or 0.00020751 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000361 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $51.51 or 0.00094474 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $368.00 or 0.00674949 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.09 or 0.00049681 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,996.47 or 0.07329967 BTC.

Zenswap Network Token Coin Profile

Zenswap Network Token is a coin. Zenswap Network Token’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,001,366,640 coins. Zenswap Network Token’s official website is www.zenswapnetwork.info . Zenswap Network Token’s official Twitter account is @JustOpenZen and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zenswap Network Token is /r/ZenswapNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenZen is is a semi closed decentralised distributed social network, a search engine and a storage of information, where information is being created, updated and consumed directly by the users of the system. The project aims to see content (text, audio, photo, video) is distributed between the participants of the network using a p2p (f2f) model with the technologies of a distributed storage IPFS using the ZNT token as a means of exchange, payments, voting and games. “

Zenswap Network Token Coin Trading

