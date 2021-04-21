Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Shares Sold by Wambolt & Associates LLC

Wambolt & Associates LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 33.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 501 shares during the period. Wambolt & Associates LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,920,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $72,283,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,429,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $549,301,000 after purchasing an additional 145,268 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $60,098,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of Zebra Technologies by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 471,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $181,313,000 after purchasing an additional 115,334 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CMO Jeffrey F. Schmitz sold 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $498.85, for a total transaction of $86,301.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 9,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,527,063.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael Cho sold 337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.98, for a total transaction of $167,145.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,300,851.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,535 shares of company stock valued at $25,429,582 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $499.56 on Wednesday. Zebra Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $192.42 and a 12 month high of $518.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.96 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $484.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $402.09.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 10.36 EPS for the current year.

ZBRA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Zebra Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $380.00 to $410.00 in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on shares of Zebra Technologies from $445.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $560.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $574.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Zebra Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.00.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

