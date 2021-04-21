Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $115.00 target price on the software maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Insight Enterprises Inc., is a global direct marketer of brand name computers, hardware and software. It is an Arizona-based publicly traded global technology company that focuses on business-to-business and information technology capabilities. The company markets to small-and-medium-sized businesses, through a combination of a strong outbound telemarketing sales force, electronic commerce, electronic marketing and direct mail catalogs. The company offers an extensive assortment of computer hardware and software. The company’s sales force, aggressive marketing strategies and streamlined distribution, together with its advanced proprietary information system, have resulted in high customer loyalty and strong, profitable growth. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on NSIT. B. Riley boosted their price target on Insight Enterprises from $82.00 to $102.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Barrington Research upped their target price on Insight Enterprises from $72.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Insight Enterprises has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $94.88.

NSIT opened at $100.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.15 and a 200-day moving average of $77.31. Insight Enterprises has a 52-week low of $43.00 and a 52-week high of $103.75.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.26. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Insight Enterprises will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Samuel C. Cowley sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total value of $624,975.00. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the 1st quarter worth approximately $81,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Insight Enterprises by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Insight Enterprises in the first quarter worth $226,000.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc provides information technology hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides solutions to gain insights to network enabled devices, and spots patterns and trends through mass analysis; custom applications to help clients create disruption; custom-developed mobile, cloud, and IoT applications; and custom-developed solutions to help clients review actionable insights within their data, including artificial intelligence for prediction, optimization, cognitive, and vision services.

