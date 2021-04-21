Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $134.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Exact Sciences’ rising expenses and operating loss are concerning. This created a bottom-line pressure, resulting in net loss in the fourth quarter 2020. The company has not provided any outlook for 2021 on lack of visibility. Its expectations of a fall in COVID-19-testing revenues raise apprehensions. Sole reliance on Cologuard and stiff competition persist. Yet, robust top-line growth in the fourth quarter amid pandemic-led headwinds is impressive. Screening arm’s revenues, driven by Cologuard volume growth during the quarter, is encouraging. Ongoing recovery in precision oncology arm buoys optimism. Gross margin expansion and tie-ups bode well. A strong solvency position is impressive. Over the past six months, Exact Sciences has outperformed its industry.”

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Exact Sciences from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Exact Sciences from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Cowen raised their price objective on Exact Sciences from $154.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Exact Sciences from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Exact Sciences from $169.00 to $163.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $149.31.

EXAS opened at $125.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.47. Exact Sciences has a 1 year low of $70.75 and a 1 year high of $159.54. The company has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.84 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 6.35 and a quick ratio of 6.04.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported ($2.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($2.60). Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 25.27% and a negative return on equity of 11.71%. The firm had revenue of $466.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $465.98 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exact Sciences will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Sarah Condella sold 1,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total transaction of $232,407.18. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,731 shares in the company, valued at $10,482,685.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin T. Conroy sold 16,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.30, for a total value of $2,238,046.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 826,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,690,795.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,428 shares of company stock valued at $8,114,785. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 9.7% in the first quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 3,385 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 9.1% in the first quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 9.2% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 21,777 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 2.9% in the first quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 10,931 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after buying an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 81.4% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 22,796 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,004,000 after buying an additional 10,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype MAP, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

