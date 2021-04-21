Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) to Hold

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. is the parent company of Atlas Air and Polar Air Cargo, which together operate the world’s largest fleet of Boeing freighter aircraft. AAWW is principally involved in the airport-to-airport air transportation of heavy freight cargo through its two operating subsidiary airlines, Atlas Air, Inc. and Polar Air Cargo, IncAAWW, through its principal subsidiaries Atlas and Polar, offers scheduled air cargo service, cargo charters, military charters, and ACMI aircraft leasing in which customers receive a dedicated aircraft, crew, maintenance and insurance on a long-term lease basis. “

Get Atlas Air Worldwide alerts:

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Atlas Air Worldwide from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Truist initiated coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities initiated coverage on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a research report on Friday, April 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Atlas Air Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.29.

Shares of NASDAQ AAWW traded down $0.63 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.81. 19,445 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 510,939. The company’s 50 day moving average is $60.43 and its 200 day moving average is $57.84. Atlas Air Worldwide has a one year low of $24.13 and a one year high of $69.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of -7.29 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The transportation company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by $1.33. Atlas Air Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 17.64% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $932.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $888.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Atlas Air Worldwide will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, EVP Adam Richard Kokas sold 6,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $382,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,292,437.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michael Steen sold 39,108 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total transaction of $2,248,710.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 116,675 shares in the company, valued at $6,708,812.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 144,963 shares of company stock valued at $8,600,131. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in Atlas Air Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Atlas Air Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Atlas Air Worldwide by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

About Atlas Air Worldwide

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

Recommended Story: Arbitrage

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Atlas Air Worldwide (AAWW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Air Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.