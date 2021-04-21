Zacks Investment Research Lowers XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) to Hold

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “XPO Logistics, Inc. is a third-party logistics provider offering expedient, single-source solutions for time-critical and service-sensitive shipments through its non-asset based transportation network. XPO serves customers in the U.S, Canada and Mexico with domestic and international freight destinations. XPO’s suite of logistics services is offered through three brands: expedited surface transportation through Express-1, Inc., domestic and international freight forwarding services through Concert Group Logistics, Inc., and truckload brokerage services through Bounce Logistics, Inc. XPO Logistics, Inc., formerly known as Express-1 Expedited Solutions, Inc., is based in Buchanan, Michigan. “

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on XPO. Stephens raised their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist lifted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. XPO Logistics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.17.

Shares of NYSE XPO opened at $134.83 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $125.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.37. XPO Logistics has a 1-year low of $56.25 and a 1-year high of $138.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a market cap of $15.06 billion, a PE ratio of 164.43, a PEG ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.54. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 9.11%. The business had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. XPO Logistics’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that XPO Logistics will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 56,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.16, for a total transaction of $6,695,654.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 387,416 shares in the company, valued at $45,777,074.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Adrian Kingshott sold 27,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.57, for a total transaction of $3,182,737.47. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,242 shares in the company, valued at $9,904,331.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 286,255 shares of company stock valued at $34,173,588. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 480.0% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

