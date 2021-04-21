Zacks Investment Research Lowers Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sierra Metals Inc. is a mining company which engages in the production, exploration and development of precious and base metals. Its properties primarily include Yauricocha mine, Bolivar mine and Cusi mine. Sierra Metals Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Separately, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Sierra Metals from $4.25 to $4.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS opened at $2.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.18 and a 200-day moving average of $2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $459.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.69 and a beta of 1.81. Sierra Metals has a 52 week low of $0.65 and a 52 week high of $3.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Sierra Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SMTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.04). Sierra Metals had a net margin of 8.65% and a return on equity of 15.38%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sierra Metals will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sierra Metals by 1,122.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 408,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 374,900 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Sierra Metals by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,110,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after acquiring an additional 234,458 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Metals in the first quarter valued at about $522,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Metals in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Metals in the fourth quarter valued at about $60,000. 55.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sierra Metals Company Profile

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

