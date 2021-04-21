Zacks Investment Research Lowers Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Chart Industries, Inc. is a leading independent global manufacturer of highly engineered equipment servicing end market applications in Energy, Industry, Life Sciences and Respiratory Healthcare with a unique business portfolio. Their equipment is used in the production, storage, distribution and end-use of atmospheric, hydrocarbon, and industrial gases. Chart Industries are organized in three operating segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution and Storage, and BioMedical serving customers from a global manufacturing platform in North America, Europe and Asia. Chart Industries fully appreciate how important a good understanding of their business and their markets is when evaluating investment decisions. “

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $155.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $134.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Chart Industries from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $132.67.

Shares of GTLS opened at $129.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $146.05 and a 200-day moving average of $121.37. Chart Industries has a one year low of $27.11 and a one year high of $166.14. The company has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 73.75 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.50. Chart Industries had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.34%. The company had revenue of $312.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.34 million. Analysts expect that Chart Industries will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Chart Industries by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Chart Industries by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 7,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Chart Industries by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its position in Chart Industries by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 37,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,294,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Chart Industries by 388.9% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

