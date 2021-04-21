Zacks Investment Research Lowers Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ares Management, L.P. is a global alternative asset manager. It manages four investment groups that invest in the tradable credit, direct lending, and private equity and real estate markets. The company’s Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts. Its Direct Lending Group segment provides financing solutions to small-to-medium sized companies. The company’s Private Equity Group segment focuses on majority or shared-control investments primarily in under-capitalized companies. Its Real Estate Group segment invests in new developments and the repositioning of assets; and originates and invests in a range of self-originated financing opportunities for middle-market owners and operators of commercial real estate. Ares Management, L.P. is headquartered in Los Angeles. “

Get Ares Management alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently commented on ARES. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Ares Management from a conviction-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Ares Management from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Ares Management currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $55.00.

ARES opened at $54.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 0.15. Ares Management has a fifty-two week low of $29.66 and a fifty-two week high of $59.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.65 and its 200 day moving average is $48.54. The stock has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.18.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The asset manager reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $406.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $441.70 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 16.07%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ares Management will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. This is an increase from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 112.57%.

In related news, insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 95,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total transaction of $4,847,742.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 197,194 shares of company stock worth $10,172,923 over the last quarter. 59.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Ares Management by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 75,493 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,553,000 after purchasing an additional 10,169 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in Ares Management by 65.9% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 22,569 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,062,000 after acquiring an additional 8,967 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Ares Management in the 4th quarter worth about $830,000. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in Ares Management in the 4th quarter worth about $296,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Ares Management by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 10,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.40% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ares Management (ARES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.