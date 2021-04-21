Zacks Investment Research Downgrades AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) to Hold

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avrobio, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It develops step-change cell and gene therapies for the treatment of cancer and rare disease. The company operates primarily in the United States and Canada. Avrobio, Inc. is based in MA, United States. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on AVRO. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of AVROBIO in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of AVROBIO in a research note on Sunday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of AVROBIO in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AVROBIO has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.56.

AVROBIO stock opened at $10.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $436.61 million, a P/E ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 1.41. AVROBIO has a 1-year low of $9.94 and a 1-year high of $23.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.94.

AVROBIO (NASDAQ:AVRO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.17. As a group, analysts predict that AVROBIO will post -3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AVROBIO by 93.6% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of AVROBIO during the 4th quarter worth $229,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of AVROBIO by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,505,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,810,000 after purchasing an additional 870,763 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in AVROBIO by 369.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 273,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,814,000 after purchasing an additional 215,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in AVROBIO during the fourth quarter worth about $686,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

About AVROBIO

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose worldwide. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene that is defective in the target disease.

