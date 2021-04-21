Zacks: Brokerages Expect Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) to Post $0.81 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.81 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Dime Community Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.75 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.86. Dime Community Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.47 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 72.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares will report full year earnings of $2.60 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $3.15. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.55 to $3.30. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Dime Community Bancshares.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $48.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.00 million. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 8.40%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DCOM shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Dime Community Bancshares in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Raymond James raised Dime Community Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $17.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. TheStreet raised Dime Community Bancshares from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dime Community Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.67.

NASDAQ:DCOM traded up $0.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $32.23. The stock had a trading volume of 86,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,007. Dime Community Bancshares has a 12-month low of $16.51 and a 12-month high of $33.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.12.

In other Dime Community Bancshares news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L acquired 10,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $26.66 per share, with a total value of $280,116.62. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Basswood Partners, L.L.C. bought 13,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.02 per share, for a total transaction of $354,799.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 68,723 shares of company stock valued at $1,847,252 in the last 90 days. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $117,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,638 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Dime Community Bancshares

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides commercial banking and financial services in New York. It offers deposit products, such as savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, demand deposits, and other time deposits.

