Zacks: Brokerages Expect Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Benefitfocus, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNFT) to report earnings per share of ($0.11) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Benefitfocus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Benefitfocus posted earnings of ($0.21) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 47.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Benefitfocus will report full-year earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to $0.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.04). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Benefitfocus.

Get Benefitfocus alerts:

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $76.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BNFT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Benefitfocus from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Benefitfocus from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James cut shares of Benefitfocus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Benefitfocus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

BNFT traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $13.89. 131,277 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,796. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $451.48 million, a PE ratio of -13.49 and a beta of 1.78. Benefitfocus has a fifty-two week low of $8.37 and a fifty-two week high of $17.58.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BNFT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Benefitfocus during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,643,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Benefitfocus in the fourth quarter valued at $1,756,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in Benefitfocus by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 48,113 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the period. VIEX Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Benefitfocus during the 4th quarter worth $6,250,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Benefitfocus by 28.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,436 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

About Benefitfocus

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans in the United States. Its products for employers comprise Benefitplace, a cloud-based benefits management portal that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Health Insights, a data analytics solution; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Billing & Payments, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; and COBRA Administration, a solution that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits.

Further Reading: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Benefitfocus (BNFT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Benefitfocus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Benefitfocus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.