Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) to Announce $0.05 EPS

Equities analysts expect Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) to report earnings of $0.05 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Luna Innovations’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the highest is $0.06. Luna Innovations posted earnings per share of $0.01 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 400%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Luna Innovations.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.07. Luna Innovations had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 7.21%. The business had revenue of $25.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.38 million.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on LUNA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Luna Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. B. Riley increased their target price on Luna Innovations from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Luna Innovations by 126.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,722 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 4,317 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations in the fourth quarter worth $119,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations in the fourth quarter worth $121,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations in the fourth quarter worth $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LUNA opened at $11.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.73. Luna Innovations has a 1-year low of $4.93 and a 1-year high of $13.05. The firm has a market cap of $349.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.89 and a beta of 1.23.

About Luna Innovations

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment offers test and measurement products, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and Hyperion sensing solution that enable full-spectrum data acquisition and flexible peak detect algorithms of fiber-bragg grating (FBG), long period FBGs and fabry-perot sensors with low-latency access to data for closed loop feedback applications.

