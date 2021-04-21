Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Will Post Earnings of $0.41 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) will post earnings of $0.41 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Fastenal’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.42. Fastenal reported earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fastenal will report full year earnings of $1.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.58. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.75. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Fastenal.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. Fastenal’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FAST. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.56.

In related news, Director Michael J. Ancius bought 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.42 per share, for a total transaction of $29,052.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jeffery Michael Watts sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $1,494,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,494,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 6,950 shares of company stock worth $327,042. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Fastenal by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 30,941,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,850,000 after acquiring an additional 280,180 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Fastenal by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,060,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,781,000 after acquiring an additional 25,911 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Fastenal by 57.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,068,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,306,000 after acquiring an additional 2,204,659 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Fastenal by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,847,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,524,000 after acquiring an additional 29,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fastenal in the fourth quarter worth $254,009,000. Institutional investors own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

FAST stock traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.06. 2,445,506 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,515,160. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $48.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 4.39. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $34.40 and a 52 week high of $52.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.91 billion, a PE ratio of 35.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 81.16%.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

