Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $189.35 Million

Equities research analysts expect CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) to announce $189.35 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for CIRCOR International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $188.70 million and the highest is $190.00 million. CIRCOR International reported sales of $192.21 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CIRCOR International will report full-year sales of $811.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $811.00 million to $812.40 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $873.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for CIRCOR International.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $208.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $209.15 million. CIRCOR International had a positive return on equity of 11.03% and a negative net margin of 21.05%.

Several research analysts have commented on CIR shares. TheStreet upgraded CIRCOR International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

In other CIRCOR International news, insider Sumit Mehrotra sold 4,097 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.26, for a total transaction of $160,848.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $861,874.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Tanya Dawkins sold 1,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.69, for a total value of $41,515.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,651.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIR. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CIRCOR International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in CIRCOR International in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in CIRCOR International in the fourth quarter valued at $260,000. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. acquired a new position in CIRCOR International in the fourth quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of CIRCOR International by 6.7% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,282 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CIR traded down $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 87,863 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market cap of $667.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.90 and a beta of 2.65. CIRCOR International has a 12 month low of $9.31 and a 12 month high of $43.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.76 and a 200-day moving average of $34.58.

CIRCOR International Company Profile

CIRCOR International, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes flow and motion control products. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial. The Aerospace & Defense segment manufactures and markets control valves, pumps, regulators, fluid controls, actuation systems, pneumatic valves and controls, electro-mechanical controls, motors, and other flow control products and systems.

