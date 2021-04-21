Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $184.70 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) to report $184.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Chegg’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $183.53 million and the highest estimate coming in at $186.71 million. Chegg posted sales of $131.59 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chegg will report full-year sales of $789.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $785.00 million to $797.64 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $956.25 million, with estimates ranging from $935.10 million to $986.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Chegg.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $205.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.90 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 4.26% and a positive return on equity of 13.35%. The company’s revenue was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CHGG shares. FBN Securities started coverage on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chegg from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Chegg from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on shares of Chegg from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Chegg from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.78.

NYSE CHGG opened at $90.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 9.09 and a quick ratio of 9.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $89.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.92. The company has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -454.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.99. Chegg has a 12 month low of $34.93 and a 12 month high of $115.21.

In other news, CEO Daniel Rosensweig sold 300,000 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total transaction of $29,865,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,607,090 shares in the company, valued at $159,985,809.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Esther Lem sold 34,449 shares of Chegg stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $3,077,673.66. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 157,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,100,978.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 405,668 shares of company stock valued at $39,375,683 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHGG. AGF Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Chegg by 59.6% in the fourth quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chegg by 269.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Chegg by 75.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 443 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chegg in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Chegg by 822.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 664 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. 98.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chegg Company Profile

Chegg, Inc engages in the operations of learning platform for students. It intends to empower students to take control of their education and help the students study, college admissions exams, accomplish their goals, get grades and test scores. The firm offers required and non-required scholastic materials including textbooks in any format, access to online homework help and textbook solutions, course organization and scheduling, college and university matching tools and scholarship connections.

