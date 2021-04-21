Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Will Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) to report earnings per share of $0.49 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Apartment Income REIT’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the lowest is $0.48. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT will report full year earnings of $2.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.03. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.03 to $2.17. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Apartment Income REIT.

Get Apartment Income REIT alerts:

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.50).

Several research firms have commented on AIRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Zelman & Associates raised Apartment Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.89.

In other Apartment Income REIT news, CFO Paul Beldin sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.85, for a total transaction of $336,375.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 76,038 shares in the company, valued at $3,410,304.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Keith M. Kimmel sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total value of $711,960.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,115 shares in the company, valued at $1,135,576.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIRC. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter worth $645,051,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $300,159,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the fourth quarter worth approximately $223,206,000. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in Apartment Income REIT during the fourth quarter valued at about $186,139,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $163,611,000.

AIRC stock opened at $45.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.35. Apartment Income REIT has a 12 month low of $35.99 and a 12 month high of $45.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 98 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

Featured Article: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apartment Income REIT (AIRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Income REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Income REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.