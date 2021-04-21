Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) to Announce -$0.29 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.29) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Aldeyra Therapeutics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.34) to ($0.22). Aldeyra Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.34) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Aldeyra Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.22) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.48) to ($0.99). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($1.31) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.53) to ($1.13). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Aldeyra Therapeutics.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.02).

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALDX. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.32.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALDX. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 2,960.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 7,016 shares in the last quarter. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $123,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $135,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $182,000. 61.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALDX traded up $0.82 on Wednesday, reaching $11.84. 369,294 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,083,839. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.54. Aldeyra Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $14.62. The company has a market cap of $562.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.17 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 13.65 and a quick ratio of 13.65.

About Aldeyra Therapeutics

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-κB, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

