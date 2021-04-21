Zacks: Analysts Expect Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $22.08 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) to announce $22.08 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Valero Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $17.64 billion to $26.51 billion. Valero Energy reported sales of $22.10 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Valero Energy will report full-year sales of $92.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $90.90 billion to $93.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $102.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $90.64 billion to $115.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Valero Energy.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.48) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $16.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.87 billion. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.13 EPS.

VLO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on Valero Energy from $70.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Valero Energy from $74.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. UBS Group started coverage on Valero Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Valero Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.67.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Valero Energy by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 51,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,920,000 after acquiring an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management acquired a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth $2,038,000. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 15,104 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $854,000 after purchasing an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 164.7% during the fourth quarter. Consolidated Investment Group LLC now owns 22,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Valero Energy by 170.1% during the third quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 109,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,763,000 after purchasing an additional 69,258 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VLO traded down $2.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $68.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,249,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,009,382. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.65. Valero Energy has a 1-year low of $35.44 and a 1-year high of $84.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2,288.57, a P/E/G ratio of 84.85 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.71%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 68.77%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

