Zacks: Analysts Expect Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) Will Post Earnings of $1.48 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLAB) will post earnings per share of $1.48 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Mesa Laboratories’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.63 and the lowest is $1.38. Mesa Laboratories posted earnings of $1.29 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mesa Laboratories will report full year earnings of $6.27 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.97 to $7.02. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $6.73 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.39 to $7.43. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Mesa Laboratories.

Mesa Laboratories (NASDAQ:MLAB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.51). Mesa Laboratories had a negative net margin of 2.04% and a positive return on equity of 6.39%. The firm had revenue of $34.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.30 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mesa Laboratories from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th.

MLAB traded up $4.44 on Wednesday, reaching $256.75. 13,990 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,276. The company’s 50 day moving average is $254.49 and its 200-day moving average is $273.03. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -366.79 and a beta of 0.39. Mesa Laboratories has a twelve month low of $207.54 and a twelve month high of $307.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 13.74 and a current ratio of 14.34.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 31st will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. Mesa Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.20%.

In related news, Director John James Sullivan sold 1,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.67, for a total value of $347,087.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,440,285.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Evan Guillemin sold 720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.48, for a total value of $194,025.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,632,791.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,193 shares of company stock worth $2,216,028 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MLAB. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mesa Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth approximately $567,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 26.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,766 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mesa Laboratories by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 31,289 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,259 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,620 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,471,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Mesa Laboratories by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,167 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares in the last quarter. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mesa Laboratories Company Profile

Mesa Laboratories, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets quality control instruments and disposable products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Japan. The company's Sterilization and Disinfection Control segment manufactures and markets biological indicators comprising spore strips, self-contained products, and culture media, as well as process challenge devices; and offers testing services.

