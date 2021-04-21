Zacks: Analysts Expect La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) to Announce $0.75 EPS

Analysts expect La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) to report earnings per share of $0.75 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for La-Z-Boy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.75 and the lowest is $0.74. La-Z-Boy reported earnings of $0.49 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 53.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that La-Z-Boy will report full year earnings of $2.50 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.49 to $2.51. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $2.88. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for La-Z-Boy.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 4.82% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The company had revenue of $470.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.70 million.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on LZB shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised La-Z-Boy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. La-Z-Boy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

In other La-Z-Boy news, COO Darrell Dewain Edwards sold 17,365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $781,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 66,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,011,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 775 shares of company stock worth $30,734. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Globeflex Capital L P grew its position in La-Z-Boy by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 44,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in La-Z-Boy by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 2.2% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 18,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 12,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LZB opened at $42.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.15. La-Z-Boy has a fifty-two week low of $19.33 and a fifty-two week high of $46.34. The business has a 50-day moving average of $43.13 and a 200 day moving average of $39.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a boost from La-Z-Boy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.78%.

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Upholstery, Casegoods, and Retail segments. The Upholstery segment manufactures and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas.

