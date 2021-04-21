Zacks: Analysts Expect Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.08 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) to post sales of $1.08 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Hubbell’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.07 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.10 billion. Hubbell posted sales of $1.09 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hubbell will report full year sales of $4.54 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.49 billion to $4.63 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $4.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.71 billion to $4.87 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Hubbell.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 21.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hubbell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Hubbell from $180.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.33.

In other news, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 3,216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.74, for a total value of $526,587.84. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,617 shares in the company, valued at $3,703,307.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen M. Mais sold 1,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.63, for a total value of $179,960.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,981 shares in the company, valued at $2,496,284.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hubbell in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Cutler Group LP lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 290.0% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 390 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 676.4% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 427 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Hubbell during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Institutional investors own 84.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HUBB opened at $185.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $186.17 and a 200-day moving average of $165.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19. Hubbell has a 52 week low of $105.34 and a 52 week high of $196.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 2.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.28%.

Hubbell Company Profile

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and electronic products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Electrical Solution and Utility Solution. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures and controls, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies for the natural gas distribution market.

