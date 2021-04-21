Zacks: Analysts Expect aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) to Announce -$0.34 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.34) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for aTyr Pharma’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.65) and the highest is $0.03. aTyr Pharma posted earnings per share of $0.25 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 236%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that aTyr Pharma will report full-year earnings of ($1.90) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.59) to ($1.46). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($2.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.83) to ($1.07). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for aTyr Pharma.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.35. aTyr Pharma had a negative net margin of 202.02% and a negative return on equity of 52.75%.

LIFE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of aTyr Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Roth Capital boosted their target price on aTyr Pharma from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on aTyr Pharma from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ LIFE opened at $3.66 on Friday. aTyr Pharma has a 52 week low of $2.93 and a 52 week high of $8.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.58 and its 200 day moving average is $4.18. The company has a market cap of $58.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 2.17.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in aTyr Pharma by 23.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 7,948 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in aTyr Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in aTyr Pharma by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 842,554 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 89,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new stake in aTyr Pharma during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,552,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.82% of the company’s stock.

About aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma, Inc develops protein therapeutics and novel class of biologic drugs. It plans to build a pipeline of therapeutic products based on Physiocrine biology. The company has established a dominant intellectual property estate to protect the core therapeutics as well as associated diagnostics. It operates in a single accounting segment.

