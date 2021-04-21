Zacks: Analysts Expect Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) to Post -$0.23 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) will announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Alteryx’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.20) and the lowest is ($0.25). Alteryx posted earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 130%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alteryx will report full-year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $1.05. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Alteryx.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.46. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 3.27%. The company had revenue of $160.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.65 million.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Truist initiated coverage on Alteryx in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $137.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Alteryx from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price target on Alteryx from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.85.

NYSE AYX traded up $2.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $82.79. The company had a trading volume of 13,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,611,835. The stock has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -307.11, a P/E/G ratio of 87.28 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $113.49. Alteryx has a fifty-two week low of $77.05 and a fifty-two week high of $185.75.

In related news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 42,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total value of $4,748,525.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total value of $55,692.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 92,671 shares of company stock valued at $10,068,298. 13.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Alteryx by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the first quarter worth $2,942,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alteryx in the first quarter valued at $441,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Alteryx by 94.3% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Alteryx by 1,224.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 967 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 894 shares during the period. 75.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

