Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.00 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPTX) will post sales of $25.00 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Turning Point Therapeutics’ earnings. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Turning Point Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $26.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $25.00 million to $30.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $49.76 million, with estimates ranging from $5.07 million to $125.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Turning Point Therapeutics.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.94) by ($0.08).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TPTX. Zacks Investment Research raised Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $190.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $125.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $151.00.

Shares of TPTX traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $71.54. The stock had a trading volume of 205,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,184. The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.38 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.73. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $46.86 and a 12-month high of $141.30.

In other Turning Point Therapeutics news, CEO Athena Countouriotis sold 25,666 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.68, for a total value of $3,559,360.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,195 shares in the company, valued at $9,457,282.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian Lee Baker sold 28,435 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.65, for a total value of $2,861,982.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,275.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,279 shares of company stock valued at $15,301,470 over the last quarter. Insiders own 23.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,157,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,727,000 after acquiring an additional 454,506 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,545,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,204,000 after acquiring an additional 594,067 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in Turning Point Therapeutics by 55.7% in the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,318,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,635,000 after acquiring an additional 471,812 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 832,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,452,000 after buying an additional 200,564 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 813,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,121,000 after buying an additional 180,050 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.31% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Therapeutics

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing therapies that target genetic drivers of cancer. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naÃ¯ve and TKI-pretreated patients.

