Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $151.79 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) to report $151.79 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Trupanion’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $151.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $152.26 million. Trupanion posted sales of $111.30 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trupanion will report full year sales of $665.84 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $664.10 million to $668.01 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $839.85 million, with estimates ranging from $825.10 million to $854.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Trupanion.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Trupanion had a negative net margin of 0.37% and a negative return on equity of 1.22%. The business had revenue of $142.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on Trupanion from $85.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Trupanion from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Trupanion in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Trupanion from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.57.

TRUP traded down $3.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $78.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 594,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 415,445. Trupanion has a fifty-two week low of $24.85 and a fifty-two week high of $126.53. The stock has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -1,953.01 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.79 and its 200-day moving average is $97.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

In other news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.27, for a total transaction of $481,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Tricia Plouf sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total value of $116,790.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,377,532.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 146,102 shares of company stock worth $14,495,805. 13.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Trupanion by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,808,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its stake in shares of Trupanion by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Trupanion by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 3,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Trupanion by 1.6% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 8,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Trupanion by 0.4% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 45,002 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 89.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Australia. The company operates through Subscription Business and Other Business segments. It serves pet owners and veterinarians. The company was formerly known as Vetinsurance International, Inc changed its name to Trupanion, Inc in 2013.

