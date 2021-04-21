Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) Will Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) will announce earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Simulations Plus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.16. Simulations Plus posted earnings per share of $0.20 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Simulations Plus will report full-year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.53 to $0.55. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.62 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Simulations Plus.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 11th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 22.74% and a return on equity of 10.65%.

Several research firms have issued reports on SLP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Simulations Plus from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Simulations Plus from $79.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Simulations Plus from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Simulations Plus has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.20.

In related news, Director David L. Ralph sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.34, for a total value of $421,700.00. Also, Director David L. Ralph sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.99, for a total transaction of $273,712.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,483,959.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 96,870 shares of company stock valued at $7,001,958. Corporate insiders own 24.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLP. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Simulations Plus by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,276,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,698,000 after acquiring an additional 118,965 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Simulations Plus by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 329,127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,676,000 after acquiring an additional 49,534 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Simulations Plus by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 321,860 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,148,000 after acquiring an additional 36,690 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Simulations Plus by 869.6% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 237,611 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,089,000 after acquiring an additional 213,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in Simulations Plus by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 196,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,168,000 after acquiring an additional 4,485 shares in the last quarter. 60.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Simulations Plus stock traded down $0.10 on Tuesday, hitting $62.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,690. Simulations Plus has a 52-week low of $36.15 and a 52-week high of $90.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.31. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.45 and a beta of -0.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 23rd. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

Simulations Plus Company Profile

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for mechanistic modeling and simulation, and prediction of properties of molecules utilizing artificial-intelligence- and machine-learning-based technology worldwide. The company offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption, pharmacokinetics (PK), pharmacodynamics, and drug-drug interactions of compounds administered to humans and animals; DDDPlus that simulates in vitro laboratory experiments; and MembranePlus, which simulates laboratory experiments.

See Also: Market Perform

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Simulations Plus (SLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.