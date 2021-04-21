Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $874.81 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) will report sales of $874.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Central Garden & Pet’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $860.04 million and the highest is $884.60 million. Central Garden & Pet posted sales of $703.23 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Garden & Pet will report full-year sales of $3.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.93 billion to $3.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Central Garden & Pet.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 12.03%. The firm had revenue of $592.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.55 million.

CENTA has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 8th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $47.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 39.8% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. 63.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $50.97 on Wednesday. Central Garden & Pet has a one year low of $29.02 and a one year high of $55.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $48.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.74. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.69.

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It provides pet supplies products, including edible chews and treats, dog chew toys, dog play toys, natural dog treats and chews, pet dental chews and solutions, dog training pads, pet containment, grooming supplies, and other accessories; products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets comprising food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for horses and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions and pillows.

