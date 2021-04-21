Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) to Post -$0.23 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) will announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Alteryx’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.25) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Alteryx posted earnings per share of ($0.10) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 130%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alteryx will report full year earnings of $0.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $1.05. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Alteryx.

Get Alteryx alerts:

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $160.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.65 million. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 3.27%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AYX shares. Truist started coverage on Alteryx in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Alteryx from $159.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Loop Capital reduced their price target on shares of Alteryx from $140.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Alteryx in a report on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on Alteryx from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.85.

Shares of NYSE:AYX traded up $2.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,611,835. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of -307.11, a PEG ratio of 87.28 and a beta of 0.85. Alteryx has a fifty-two week low of $77.05 and a fifty-two week high of $185.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $84.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $113.49.

In related news, CFO Kevin Rubin sold 5,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.68, for a total value of $753,746.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.02, for a total value of $55,692.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,671 shares of company stock valued at $10,068,298 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.58% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alteryx during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alteryx during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Alteryx in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in Alteryx by 119.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alteryx Company Profile

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

See Also: Dollar Cost Averaging

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alteryx (AYX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.