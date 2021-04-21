Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) to Announce $0.55 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited (NASDAQ:AOSL) will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.52 to $0.57. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor reported earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 400%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will report full year earnings of $2.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.35. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.30 to $2.40. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 0.39% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $158.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.00 million.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AOSL. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

In other news, EVP Bing Xue sold 2,660 shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.14, for a total transaction of $82,832.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,128 shares of company stock valued at $155,019. Corporate insiders own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 267.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. 58.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor stock traded up $1.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.89. The company had a trading volume of 2,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 340,449. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $8.21 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.27. The stock has a market cap of $770.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 474.00 and a beta of 2.53.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications. The company offers power discrete products, including metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

