Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $99.60 Million

Equities analysts predict that Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ:ARAY) will report $99.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Accuray’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $99.80 million and the lowest is $99.40 million. Accuray posted sales of $99.55 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Accuray will report full year sales of $383.45 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $383.40 million to $383.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $419.25 million, with estimates ranging from $414.20 million to $424.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Accuray.

Accuray (NASDAQ:ARAY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Accuray had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $97.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share.

Separately, Northland Securities initiated coverage on Accuray in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARAY traded up $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $5.11. 559,672 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 859,077. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Accuray has a 52-week low of $1.69 and a 52-week high of $6.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.48. The company has a market cap of $474.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.50 and a beta of 2.06.

In related news, Director Joseph E. Whitters acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.02 per share, with a total value of $100,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 296,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,489,484.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accuray during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in shares of Accuray during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Accuray during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Accuray by 80.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 19,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 8,864 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Accuray by 18.6% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 23,643 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Accuray Company Profile

Accuray Incorporated designs, develops, and sells radiosurgery and radiation therapy systems for the treatment of tumors in the body in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, India, Japan, Africa, and rest of the Asia Pacific region. The company offers the CyberKnife System, a robotic stereotactic radiosurgery and stereotactic body radiation therapy system used for the treatment of various types of cancer and tumors in the body.

