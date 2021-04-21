YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DVY. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 4,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF stock opened at $116.31 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.85. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $72.40 and a 1 year high of $118.13.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.