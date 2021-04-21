YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Invests $306,000 in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,085 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

Shares of WST opened at $319.19 on Wednesday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $163.79 and a twelve month high of $319.82. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $283.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.57 billion, a PE ratio of 84.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $580.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $542.07 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 14.69%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.99%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs and produces containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers stoppers and seals for injectable packaging systems; syringe and cartridge components, including custom solutions for the needs of injectable drug applications, as well as administration systems that enhance the safe delivery of drugs through advanced reconstitution, mixing, and transfer technologies; and films, coatings, washing, and vision inspection and sterilization processes and services to enhance the quality of packaging components.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.