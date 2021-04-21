YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Has $279,000 Holdings in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) by 48.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Copart were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CPRT. Brasada Capital Management LP grew its stake in Copart by 0.5% in the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 67,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,110,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in Copart in the third quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Copart by 72.1% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 26,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after buying an additional 10,938 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Copart during the third quarter valued at approximately $6,095,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Copart by 13.0% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,569 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. 79.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 234,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.10, for a total value of $25,296,697.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,261,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $136,345,232.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Meeks sold 77,861 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total value of $8,607,533.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,607,533.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 314,012 shares of company stock worth $34,139,949 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CPRT opened at $121.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.25. Copart, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.68 and a twelve month high of $130.96.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $617.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $630.64 million. Copart had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 30.39%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Copart, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CPRT. Stephens raised Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barrington Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

About Copart

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

