Yield Protocol (YIELD) Hits Market Cap of $6.22 Million

Yield Protocol (CURRENCY:YIELD) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 20th. Yield Protocol has a market capitalization of $6.22 million and $1.07 million worth of Yield Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Yield Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.18 or 0.00000329 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Yield Protocol has traded 29.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Yield Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.75 or 0.00067905 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00021107 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000355 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $52.33 or 0.00094138 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $358.55 or 0.00645010 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00048851 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001797 BTC.

About Yield Protocol

Yield Protocol (YIELD) is a coin. Its launch date was March 4th, 2021. Yield Protocol’s total supply is 140,682,541 coins and its circulating supply is 34,009,745 coins. Yield Protocol’s official Twitter account is @yield_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Yield Protocol is an open-source platform allowing anybody to create and execute yield farming & trading strategies on the Ethereum Defi ecosystem. It's designed to minimize smart contract risk by simplifying the abilities of each contract. Yields Protocols design allows anybody to design financial strategies that others can leverage without giving them access to their funds. “

Buying and Selling Yield Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Yield Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Yield Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Yield Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Yield Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.